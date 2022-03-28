President Biden's Job Approval Falls To Lowest Point Amid Russia, Inflation: CNBC

According to a new NBC News survey, just 40% of Americans approve of the job that President Joe Biden is doing, the lowest rating Biden has seen in his presidency from January 2021.

The poll found that Biden's 3-percentage-point drop in job approval since January comes as most Americans say the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction.

71% of respondents to the poll said they believe the country is "off on the wrong track." That is a single percentage point less than the portion of respondents who gave that answer in the same poll taken in mid-January.

The latest grim numbers for Biden come as he leads a Western coalition backing Ukraine's resistance to its invasion by Russia, CNBC noted.

The U.S. is also dealing with an inflation rate not seen since the 1980s. "This poll says that President Biden and Democrats are headed for a catastrophic election," Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinions Strategy, who conducted this survey with Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, told NBC News.

In the March 2021 poll by NBC News, three months into his presidency, Biden had a 53% approval rating by all Americans and 51% among registered voters. That same poll found that 39% of all Americans and 43% of registered voters disapproved of his performance.

In the new poll, just 41% of registered voters approved of Biden's performance, and 54% of voters disapproved of it. Only 16% of registered voters said they strongly approved of Biden's job, while 43% strongly disapproved of it.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons