After US, Big Tech Sees More Trouble From EU: Reuters

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 25, 2022 7:07 AM | 1 min read
  • Strict new rules targeting the U.S. tech giants will likely be effective in October, Reuters reports based on EU antitrust chief.
  • In 2021, Margrethe Vestager proposed a list of dos and don'ts for Amazon.com Inc AMZNApple Inc AAPLMeta Platforms Inc FBAlphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL unit Google and Microsoft Corp MSFT under the Digital Markets Act.  
  • Also Read: US Senate Votes On App Store Bill Targeted At Big Tech
  • The penalties for the breach of the Act ranged from 10% of a company's annual global turnover to 20% for repeat offenders who could face an acquisition ban.
  • The companies assigned as online gatekeepers would have six months to comply with the new rules.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed higher by 2.03% at $2,826.24 on Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia