US Senate Votes On App Store Bill Targeted At Big Tech
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2022 2:36pm   Comments
  • The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on February 3 to approve a bill, Reuters reports.
  • The bill would rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, notably Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google.
  • The bill would prohibit big tech app stores from forcing providers to use their payment system.
  • Related Content: US Senate's Latest Antitrust Bill Targets Amazon, Apple, Google: CNBC
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.42% at $175.12 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

