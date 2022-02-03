US Senate Votes On App Store Bill Targeted At Big Tech
- The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on February 3 to approve a bill, Reuters reports.
- The bill would rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, notably Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google.
- The bill would prohibit big tech app stores from forcing providers to use their payment system.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.42% at $175.12 on the last check Thursday.
