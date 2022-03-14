 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lawmakers Seek To Enact Rent Control Measures In US: WSJ
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 7:33am   Comments
Share:
Lawmakers Seek To Enact Rent Control Measures In US: WSJ

Amid rising rental prices, U.S. lawmakers are looking to enact rent control, reviving measures shunned mainly in recent years, to curb the surge in home rental prices, reports Wall Street Journal.

According to real-estate broker Redfin Corp, the prices have hit record levels across the U.S and are up about 18% on average over the past two years. The proposals would generally allow landlords to boost monthly rents by 2% to 10%. 

Rising rents are a significant contributor to the recent surge in inflation that is starting to weigh on the U.S. economy. The cost of shelter accounts for 40% of the core Consumer Price Index, CPI’s most prominent component. 

Some cities are weighing more restrictive rent caps than previously considered. St. Paul, Minn., enacted the only rent control in the Midwest last year and now has one of the most stringent policies in the country. 

In Santa Ana, Calif., local officials have gone beyond the state’s rent-control measure to limit local rent increases to 3% at apartments built before 1995. Other rent-control efforts will also have to navigate prohibitions, which still exist in more than two-dozen states. 

The real-estate business successfully lobbied several states to write anti-rent control statutes decades ago, and the industry is active again. “We consider it an existential threat,” said Jim Lapides, a spokesman for the National Multifamily Housing Council, a landlord trade group.

But some lawmakers don’t see a better way to address the rising rent burden. Florida state Sen. Victor Torres is proposing to overturn Florida’s rent-control ban.

Photo by mastersenaiper via Pixaby

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth Right Now
Hey, Moe! Hey, Larry! It's The 10 Weirdest Facts About The Three Stooges
Markets Fall Again As Russia-Ukraine War Erodes Investor Sentiment
Will The Russians Leave US Astronaut Stranded In Space?
Why Snap, Facebook, Roblox, Netflix And Roku Shares Are Falling
Why Starbucks, Shake Shack And Dutch Bros Shares Are Falling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Markets General Real Estate

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com