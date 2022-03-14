US To Explore Alternatives To Iran Nuclear Deal Without Russia: WSJ
- The U.S. won’t negotiate exemptions to Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The U.S. could try to strike a separate accord excluding Moscow, the report cited a senior official.
- Washington would start exploring alternatives to the deal over the next week if Russia didn’t take back its demands for written guarantees exempting Russia from Ukraine-related sanctions, which could damage its future trade with Iran.
- The recent Iranian missile attack on Iraq will likely create more regional resistance to American efforts to strike a new nuclear containment deal with Iran.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
