 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US To Explore Alternatives To Iran Nuclear Deal Without Russia: WSJ
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 7:56am   Comments
Share:
US To Explore Alternatives To Iran Nuclear Deal Without Russia: WSJ
  • The U.S. won’t negotiate exemptions to Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The U.S. could try to strike a separate accord excluding Moscow, the report cited a senior official.
  • Washington would start exploring alternatives to the deal over the next week if Russia didn’t take back its demands for written guarantees exempting Russia from Ukraine-related sanctions, which could damage its future trade with Iran.
  • The recent Iranian missile attack on Iraq will likely create more regional resistance to American efforts to strike a new nuclear containment deal with Iran.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + USO)

Inflation, Fed Rate Hike, War, Pandemic To Steer US Central Bank Policymakers Meeting: Reuters
Lawmakers Seek To Enact Rent Control Measures In US: WSJ
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth Right Now
Hey, Moe! Hey, Larry! It's The 10 Weirdest Facts About The Three Stooges
Markets Fall Again As Russia-Ukraine War Erodes Investor Sentiment
Will The Russians Leave US Astronaut Stranded In Space?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com