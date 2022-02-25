 Skip to main content

Here's Why Russia Looks To Partially Limit Facebook Access
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 1:08pm   Comments
  • Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor, the Russian federal executive agency responsible for monitoring, controlling, and censoring Russian mass media, looks to partially restrict access to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Facebook, Reuters reports
  • The restriction was in response to regulations the U.S. social media giant has imposed on Russian media, accusing Facebook of "censorship."
  • Related Content: Facebook Follows Twitter, Shares Security Tips For Ukraine's Users
  • Russia is yet to elaborate on the kind of restrictions it plans to go ahead with Facebook.
  • Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) have repeatedly faced flak for controlling the spreading of misinformation on multiple sensitive subjects, including the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.01% at $207.61 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Tech Media

