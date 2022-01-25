Ford, GM CEOs Among Those Invited By Biden To Discuss $1.75T 'Build Back Better' Legislation On Wednesday

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barry and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley are among key automotive and tech executives who will meet President Joe Biden at a White House meeting on Wednesday to discuss his signature $1.75 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) legislation, Reuters reported.

What Happened: Biden is expected to meet CEOs to discuss the ways the BBB legislation would help the U.S. economy in terms of competitiveness, worker productivity, lower inflation over the long-term, and improvements in business growth.

Key executives from Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM), Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) are among those who will take part.

Biden had in December made a push to win passage in Congress for a bill that would set aside billions of dollars to tackle climate change and boost electric vehicles among other key spending.

Why It Matters: The proposal is expected to raise the electric vehicle subsidy to $12,500 from $7,500 for union-made U.S. vehicles. It will also create a credit of up to $4,000 for used vehicles.

The bill is expected to make GM as well as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) eligible for tax credits after the companies hit the 200,000-vehicle cap on the existing $7,500 credit.

Biden aims to dramatically increase the electric vehicle adoption in the U.S. and has vowed to make 50% of all vehicle "zero-emissions" by 2030 in the country.

