Esports Entertainment Obtains Right To Begin Betting Business In New Jersey
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 11:42am   Comments
Esports Entertainment Obtains Right To Begin Betting Business In New Jersey
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) has received an order approving a transactional waiver from the Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, permitting the company to begin accepting bets in the state. 
  • The company plans to launch its VIE.gg betting platform following a five-day 'soft play' period.
  • Esports becomes the first esports betting operator to receive a Transactional Waiver in New Jersey.
  • VIE.gg platform will allow bettors across New Jersey to wager on their favorite esports teams in real-time.
  • Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 9.38% at $2.32 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Penny Stocks Sports General

