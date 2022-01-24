Esports Entertainment Obtains Right To Begin Betting Business In New Jersey
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMBL) has received an order approving a transactional waiver from the Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, permitting the company to begin accepting bets in the state.
- The company plans to launch its VIE.gg betting platform following a five-day 'soft play' period.
- Esports becomes the first esports betting operator to receive a Transactional Waiver in New Jersey.
- VIE.gg platform will allow bettors across New Jersey to wager on their favorite esports teams in real-time.
- Price Action: GMBL shares are trading lower by 9.38% at $2.32 on the last check Monday.
