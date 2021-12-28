 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba's Fintech Affiliate Shuts Mutual Aid Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba's Fintech Affiliate Shuts Mutual Aid Platform

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) backed fintech, Ant Group Co, looks to shut down its "mutual aid" healthcare platform Xianghubao, Bloomberg reports.

  • The initiative follows moves by other internet giants, including Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) (OTC: MPNGY) and Waterdrop (NYSE: WDH) amid China's crackdown on the once-booming fintech business.
  • Related Content: Alibaba Needs To Pay More Heed As China Ramps Up Crackdown On Fintech
  • Xianghubao, which uses crowdfunding to help pay medical costs for critical illnesses, will cease operations on January 28 to protect the interests of all participants in the longer run. 
  • In January, the banking and insurance regulator said it was monitoring risks at firms engaged in crowdfunding in the healthcare sector and would take "corresponding measures" shortly after Meituan, whose primary business is food delivery, closed its platform. 
  • Ant said the same day that the chief architect of Xianghubao had resigned. Waterdrop closed its mutual aid platform in March.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 0.27% at $116.91 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

China Comes Out In Support of Continued U.S. Listings – With Stronger Oversight
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Looking Into Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary's Recent Short Interest
Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Lower Premarket?
Why Are Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Trading Lower Premarket?
Read What Stifel Thinks Of Tencent's Stake Divestment In JD
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Penny Stocks Regulations Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com