Alibaba Needs To Pay More Heed As China Ramps Up Crackdown On Fintech
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:34am   Comments
  • China central bank chief proposed to boost personal protections in the financial technology sector to curb unauthorized data collection and abuses, Reuters reports.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) backed fintech firm Ant Group is an important player harboring listing ambitions.
  • Beijing will enhance the legal frameworks in the sector, and countries should jointly set standards for personal data protection, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said.
  • Yi emphasized the prioritization of data protection on the central bank's schedule. 
  • Some big tech companies have allegedly collected customers' data without permission or misused such data.
  • China has preliminarily established a legal system for personal data protection, and government departments will implement supervision.
  • China should promote reasonable data usage and make transactions more convenient to enable tech innovation, Yi said.
  • Related Content: Alibaba's Ant Boosts Capital To $5.4B Amid Restructuring
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.37% at $165.13 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

