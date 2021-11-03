Alibaba Needs To Pay More Heed As China Ramps Up Crackdown On Fintech
- China central bank chief proposed to boost personal protections in the financial technology sector to curb unauthorized data collection and abuses, Reuters reports.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) backed fintech firm Ant Group is an important player harboring listing ambitions.
- Beijing will enhance the legal frameworks in the sector, and countries should jointly set standards for personal data protection, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said.
- Yi emphasized the prioritization of data protection on the central bank's schedule.
- Some big tech companies have allegedly collected customers' data without permission or misused such data.
- China has preliminarily established a legal system for personal data protection, and government departments will implement supervision.
- China should promote reasonable data usage and make transactions more convenient to enable tech innovation, Yi said.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.37% at $165.13 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
