Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Premarket?
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang handed power to the heads of the company's business units to potentially open the way for spinoffs, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The units likely for spinoffs include Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, grocery chain Freshippo, a local services department comprising several of Alibaba's location-based service apps, and overseas e-commerce platforms Lazada and Trendyol.
- Zhang delegated more responsibility to presidents at each business line who now function as "mini-CEOs."
- The management shift reverses a centralization drive known as Alibaba Economy, which former boss Jack Ma began almost three years ago.
- Zhang aims to speed up decision-making to better fend off competition, revitalize flagging sales and reshape its unified image amid China's regulatory crackdown.
- Alibaba's fintech affiliate Ant Group has started to distance itself from Alibaba, as Ant restructures its businesses to comply with China's regulations to gear up again for its IPO.
- Currently, Zhang directly oversees the e-commerce business. Other business units like industrial and community e-commerce, cloud computing, and local services have their presidents.
- JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) eclipsed Alibaba's market share in online retailing via aggressive discounts and socializing features. Ele.me, an Alibaba delivery platform, is struggling to compete against Meituan (OTC: MPNGY). Alibaba is also coming under pressure in cloud computing.
- Related: Why Are DiDi Global Shares Plunging Today?
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 3.55% at $131.68 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
- Photo by Rico Shen via Wikimedia
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas