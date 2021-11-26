 Skip to main content

Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 6:49am   Comments
Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Premarket?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Chair and CEO Daniel Zhang handed power to the heads of the company's business units to potentially open the way for spinoffs, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • The units likely for spinoffs include Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, grocery chain Freshippo, a local services department comprising several of Alibaba's location-based service apps, and overseas e-commerce platforms Lazada and Trendyol.
  • Zhang delegated more responsibility to presidents at each business line who now function as "mini-CEOs."
  • The management shift reverses a centralization drive known as Alibaba Economy, which former boss Jack Ma began almost three years ago. 
  • Zhang aims to speed up decision-making to better fend off competition, revitalize flagging sales and reshape its unified image amid China's regulatory crackdown.
  • Alibaba's fintech affiliate Ant Group has started to distance itself from Alibaba, as Ant restructures its businesses to comply with China's regulations to gear up again for its IPO.
  • Currently, Zhang directly oversees the e-commerce business. Other business units like industrial and community e-commerce, cloud computing, and local services have their presidents. 
  • JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) eclipsed Alibaba's market share in online retailing via aggressive discounts and socializing features. Ele.me, an Alibaba delivery platform, is struggling to compete against Meituan (OTC: MPNGY). Alibaba is also coming under pressure in cloud computing.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 3.55% at $131.68 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Rico Shen via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

