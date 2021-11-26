Why Are DiDi Global Shares Plunging Today?

Chinese regulators have urged ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) to devise a plan to delist from the U.S. over data security concerns, Bloomberg reports. The proposal includes privatization or a share float in Hong Kong followed by a U.S. delisting.

China's tech watchdog aims to take the company off the U.S. bourse over sensitive data leak concerns.

The shareholders will likely get a minimum of $14 per share IPO price, implying a 72.6% premium on November 24 closing price.

DiDi faced flak when it pressed ahead with its U.S. IPO despite China's resistance.

DIDI shares traded higher by 5.80% at $7.64 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.