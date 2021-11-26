 Skip to main content

Why Are DiDi Global Shares Plunging Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 6:41am   Comments
Chinese regulators have urged ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) to devise a plan to delist from the U.S. over data security concerns, Bloomberg reports. The proposal includes privatization or a share float in Hong Kong followed by a U.S. delisting.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

