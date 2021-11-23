White House Confirms Biden Will Seek Re-Election In 2024

The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden is planning to run for re-election in 2024.

What Happened: White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged Biden’s plans during a Monday press conference.

"That’s his intention," Psaki told reporters when queried if Biden will seek a second term.

The Washington Post reported that Biden and his senior advisors have been reassuring Democratic Party legislators and supporters in recent days that the president is committed to another campaign.

What Happens Next: The announcement of a 2024 re-election bid comes at a time when the Biden administration has been burdened with a skein of domestic and global problems that include rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, a new influx of illegal immigrants across the southern border, a chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan that left hundreds of American citizens behind and increased bellicosity from the Chinese government over Taiwan.

The majority of Americans have not been confident in Biden’s handling of these crises, with his national approval ratings falling into the low 40s. There is even less confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris, whose approval ratings are in the upper 20s.

Complicating matters is the highly publicized in-fighting within the progressive and moderate factions of the Democratic Party, which has significantly slowed efforts to get Biden’s legislative agenda passed in Congress.

Biden, who turned 79 on Saturday, is the oldest person elected president. He had his annual physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week, where his doctors declared him “healthy” and “vigorous,” although Biden was also diagnosed with spinal arthritis and acid reflux.

Photo: Gage Skidmore / Flickr Creative Commons