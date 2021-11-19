DOD Sends Solicitations For JWCC Contract To AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle
- The U.S. Defense Department has issued formal solicitations to Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) for its Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract, the Federal News Network reports.
- The JWCC contract is the multibillion-dollar project replacing the " ill-fated" JEDI Cloud contract.
- The decision represents a change from DoD's initial plans for the contract after several months of market research.
- In July, when the DOD scrapped the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, it only considered AWS and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) as technically proficient at meeting their needs.
