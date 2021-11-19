 Skip to main content

DOD Sends Solicitations For JWCC Contract To AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
  • The U.S. Defense Department has issued formal solicitations to Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) for its Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract, the Federal News Network reports.
  • The JWCC contract is the multibillion-dollar project replacing the " ill-fated" JEDI Cloud contract. 
  • The decision represents a change from DoD's initial plans for the contract after several months of market research.
  • In July, when the DOD scrapped the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract, it only considered AWS and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) as technically proficient at meeting their needs.
  • Related Content: Oracle Loses Court Appeal For JEDI Contract: Bloomberg
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.50% at $343.02 on the last check Friday.

