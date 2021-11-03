Why Are iRhythm Shares Soaring Today?
- iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC) commented on the CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) Calendar Year 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Final Rule.
- In the Final Rule, CMS did not issue national pricing and continued carrier pricing on Category I CPT codes 93241, 93243, 93245, and 93247 for extended external ECG (electrocardiograph) monitoring, the relevant codes for the Company’s Zio XT service.
- The Company and other industry participants have been working with Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) to establish pricing for the codes.
- iRhythm said it could not provide certainty on the potential outcomes of the discussions with the MACs or on the timing of any action to be taken.
- The Company will provide further commentary, including remarks on this latest ruling by CMS, during its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call tomorrow.
- Price Action: IRTC shares are up 43.20% at $110.01 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
