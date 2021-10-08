 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Questions Microsoft Peers Following Slack's Complaint
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
EU Questions Microsoft Peers Following Slack's Complaint
  • The European Commission probes Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) rivals if its Teams app bundled with its Office product gives it more significant clout, hinting at a potential investigation, Reuters reports.
  • The EU sought data regarding the migration of customers to Microsoft, revenue loss, the impact of the bundled products, and the price and quality of the products.
  • Popular workplace app providers include Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO).
  • Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) owned Slack alleged that tying or bundling Teams with Office was illegal and urged the EU competition agency to separate the two.
  • Slack said Microsoft pre-installed the workplace chat making it challenging to remove and refusing to provide information that would allow rival products to work with Teams and Office.
  • The EU questioned whether bundled products offer access to data that may increase their market power in both markets and make them anti-competitive.
  • The EU also inquired about barriers to entry or expansion in the workplace apps market, switching costs for customers, and the importance of user data protection.
  • The EU questioned the role of the COVID-19 in driving the demand for workplace apps and the post-pandemic repercussions.
  • The EU is focusing on the period 2016 - 2021. Microsoft introduced Teams in early 2017 to compete with Slack and others in the fast-growing workplace collaboration market.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.06% at $294.68 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + CRM)

Here's Why GameStop Is One Of The Top Trends On Twitter Today
Amazon, Apple, Microsoft Stocks Await Market Direction In This Key Pattern: How To Play The Break
Notable Salesforce.Com Insider Trades $6.6M In Company Stock
More Revelations On SolarWinds Hack
Looking At Microsoft's Smart Money Trades
POSaBIT Streamlines Going Digital for Cannabis Retailers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com