Breather For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, Didi Investors From Goldman Sachs: Bloomberg
- Goldman Sachs sees limited damage to economic growth and investment prospects from China's recent regulatory tightening, Bloomberg reports.
- The investment banking firm said the crackdown aimed to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term instead of broadly targeting private companies.
- Authorities' emphasis has shifted from internet companies to semiconductors, aerospace equipment, and unique materials.
- Goldman analysts argue that China remains investable because regulations are not likely to "structurally impair companies' earnings" and prefer exposure to sectors aligned with China's national development goals, including hard tech and green energy sectors.
- Recently, an NYU professor hailed Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU), DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI), or JD.com Inc's (NASDAQ: JD) cheaper valuations versus their Western counterparts.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2% at $162.1 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
