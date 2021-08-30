 Skip to main content

See Why SmileDirectClub Stock Is Moving Higher On Monday
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
  • Tens of millions of older Americans who cannot afford dental care may soon get help as Democrats maneuver to add dental benefits to Medicare for the first time in its history.
  • The New York Times reports that the proposal would be among the most significant changes to Medicare since its creation in 1965.
  • On Capitol Hill, the proposal to add a Medicare dental benefit has near-universal support among Democrats, and many health industries and consumer groups back it, too. The main opposition comes from dentists.
  • The American Dental Association wants Medicare dental benefits to be offered only to poorer patients, offered by private insurers, and included in its special part of Medicare.
  • Medicare would most likely pay lower prices than older patients who can now afford to pay, a potential hit to dental income.
  • With the $3.5 trillion package, lawmakers hope to add dental benefits to Medicare and vision and hearing coverage.
  • Price Action: Watching shares of SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) up 12.90% at $5.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.

