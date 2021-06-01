 Skip to main content

Semiconductor Chip Crisis Continues to Stimulate Chipmakers' Revenue: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
  • The ten biggest chipmakers’ consolidated quarterly revenue reached $22.75 billion in Q1 2021, following the growing importance of chips in cars and games consoles to washing machines and toothbrushes, further aggravated by the chip crisis that could last till 2023, CNBC reports based on TrendForce data.
  • Higher pandemic-induced demand has led to a surge in wafer prices and product mix adjustment for-profit sustainability, TrendForce analyst stated.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) generated 57% of the global chip foundry revenues in the last quarter. TSM’s revenue rose 2% year-on-year to $12.9 billion in Q1.
  • The U.S. and E.U. have expressed semiconductor self-reliance ambitions which Asia presently dominates.
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKF), and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chiefly drove TSM’s 7nm foundry service revenue.
  • MediaTek’s 5G RF (radio frequency) transceivers and Bitmain’s cryptocurrency mining machines drove TSM’s 12nm and 16nm chip demand.
  • Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) seasonality affected TSM’s 5nm chip revenue.
  • South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s (OTC: SSNLF) foundry revenue declined 2% Y/Y to $4.1 billion in the last quarter partly due to the winter storm-fueled power outages in Austin and the chipmaker’s forced production stoppage in an Austin plant.
  • Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp’s (NYSE: UMC) quarterly revenue rose 5% sequentially to $1.6 billion.
  •  China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s (OTC: SIUIF) revenue rose 15% to $1.1 billion.
  • TrendForce estimated the quarterly revenue of the top ten foundries to grow 1% - 3% sequentially in Q2 2021 from higher wafer prices due to continued demand.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

