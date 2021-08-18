Analog Devices Q3 Result Surpass Consensus, Notes Margin Expansion, Declares Dividend
- Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to $1.76 billion beating the analyst consensus of $1.71 billion.
- End Markets: Analog Devices' Industrial revenue grew 29% Y/Y to $1 billion.
- Automotive revenue increased 80% Y/Y to $290 million.
- Consumer revenue rose 16% Y/Y to $178.2 million.
- Communications revenue declined 21% Y/Y to $288.7 million.
- Margins: The adjusted gross margin expanded 170 bps to 71.6%.
- The adjusted operating margin grew 130 bps to 43.6%.
- Analog Devices held $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents. It generated $630 million in operating cash flow during the quarter.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.72 beat the analyst consensus of $1.62.
- The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share, payable on September 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 27, 2021.
- Analog Devices returned over $400 million to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.
- Outlook: Analog Devices sees Q4 revenue of $1.71 billion - $1.85 billion versus the analyst consensus of $1.75 billion.
- The company sees adjusted EPS of $1.61 - $1.83 against the consensus of $1.69.
- Price Action: ADI shares traded higher by 0.27% at $166.7 on the last check Wednesday.
