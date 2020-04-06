UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson In Intensive Care, Foreign Secretary To Take Charge 'Where Necessary'

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is now in intensive care with COVID-19.

What Happened

The prime minister, age 55, was admitted to hospital yesterday and was expected to stay overnight for routine tests after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27.

Johnson has now been moved to intensive care after his symptoms worsened. A spokesperson said he was moved on the advice of his medical team and is receiving “excellent care.” He was administered oxygen on Monday before being taken to the intensive care unit but is not on a ventilator, reported BBC.

According to a statement by the Downing Street, “The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.”

The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, has been authorized by Johnson to deputize “where necessary.” Raab said that there is an “incredibly strong team spirit" behind the prime minister.

Why It Matters

Buckingham Palace stated that the Queen is being kept informed about Johnson’s health.

Johnson’s colleagues will continue to implement the plans given to them by Johnson regarding the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.K., according to the foreign secretary.

President Donald Trump has said that Americans are “all praying for his recovery.”

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition, has expressed his sadness about the news, “All the country's thoughts are with the prime minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

