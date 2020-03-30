Trump Boasts About His Coronavirus Briefing Ratings Being As High As 'The Bachelor'

President Donald Trump boasted Sunday that his coronavirus press briefings have the same ratings as “The Bachelor” and Monday Night Football and went on to attack the media coverage of the pandemic.

What Happened

Even as the coronavirus fatalities continue to mount in the United States, exceeding 2,000 as of Sunday, President Trump boasted about the ratings of his televised daily White House press briefings.

Trump tweeted on Sunday, “President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise…”

Pointing the finger at what he called “the Lamestream Media” and their attempts to silence him, he said on Twitter, “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!”

Why It Matters

The United States is now the epicenter of the pandemic with the highest number of cases worldwide.

President Trump has extended the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines to April 30. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, stated that the U.S. could witness 100,000 deaths from the disease and “millions of cases.”

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia.