Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook To Hire 1,000 Employees To UK Office As It Gets Clarity Over Brexit
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2020 5:55am   Comments
Share:
Facebook To Hire 1,000 Employees To UK Office As It Gets Clarity Over Brexit

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is hiring another 1,000 employees in its UK offices, Reuters reported on Monday.

What Happened

The California-based social media behemoth will hire across different departments, such as product management, software engineering, data science, and "community integrity," Facebook's vice-president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Nicola Mendelsohn told Reuters.

The role of community integrity would involve identifying and removing harmful content across Facebook and its subsidiaries' platforms.

Facebook is also looking to further develop Workplace, its messaging platform for corporates, which competes with Slack Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE: WORK) namesake platform Slack and Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Teams, CNBC reported.

Facebook's London center is already its largest engineering center outside of the United States, with over 3,000 employees.

The company's expansion plans in the U.K. even as the country prepares to leave the European Union, with doubts over whether the two will manage to strike new trade agreements before the transition period ends at the end of this year.

Boris Johnson, getting elected as the prime minister with an overwhelming majority in the parliament, has eased doubts as Brexit seems certain to happen within the stipulated timeline.

"The Johnson government has been very clear about what that looks like, and so we will continue to invest here in London," Mendelsohn told Reuters.

Price Action

Facebook's shares traded 0.42% lower in Tuesday's pre-market session after closing at $222.14 on Friday.

Posted-In: Brexit CNBCGovernment News Politics Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + FB)

4 ETFs For Alphabet's Ascent Into The Four Comma Club
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: IBM, Microsoft, Tesla And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Boeing, Disney, Tesla And More
83 Software—Infrastructure Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
Cramer Says Microsoft's Green Initiative A 'Shocking Paradigm Shift'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga