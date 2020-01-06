Gold, Oil Surge To Record Highs, As Asian Shares Fall Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

The effect of the U.S. airstrikes at the Baghdad Airport that killed prominent Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani continued to be seen on financial assets on Monday as Iran's threat to retaliate looms.

Commodities

The oil futures prices continued to surge on Monday, even as the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution expelling U.S troops from the country while Iran said it wouldn't abide by any nuclear enrichment restrictions going forward.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude prices were up 2.03% up at $64.34 a barrel. The international benchmark Brent crude futures were up 2.29% at $70.17 at press time.

Among other commodities, Gold futures surged unprecedently, as investors searched for security in the traditional safe haven.

They traded 1.73% higher at $1,579.45 an ounce at press time, reaching as high as $1,588.65 earlier in the day, its highest level since 2013.

Silver was up 1.6% at $18.442.

Asian Stock Market

The Asian stock markets continued to be negatively impacted by the latest escalation in the Middle East.

The indices in Japan, where markets were opening for the first time in 2020, dropped significantly.

Nikkei 225 traded 1.91% lower at 23,204.86, while TOPIX dropped 1.39%.

In China, SSE Composite traded 0.28% lower at 3,075.28. Shenzhen Component was largely unchanged at 10,665.31.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1.19% at 28,112.54. South Korea's KOSPI traded 1% lower at 2,154.64.