Tuesday's Market Minute: Looking Back To Last Year

A year ago, the stock market began a sharp slide that sparked recession fears and cast a gloomy outlook on 2019. However, the S&P 500 began its upswing right before the New Year, and has not only made new highs, but broke 3,000 and continues to climb. However, few things have changed: the Trade War is still ongoing, with little sign of a near-term resolution. The consumer is still showing strength, as evidenced through economic data reports, and a hugely successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Economists are generally pushing off any recession predictions from 2020 to 2021 or beyond, though last year a shorter timeline seemed certain. However, manufacturing is slumping, and as the ISM report yesterday showed, now below break-even. The Fed's lower rates means less room to maneuver should anything else fall. So, what's next for 2020: continued gains, possibly driven by an end to the Trade War, or a plunge downwards?

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image by Ahmad Ardity from Pixabay