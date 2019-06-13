Market Overview

Pompeo's Response To Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks Sends Stocks Lower
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 13, 2019 4:20pm
Pompeo's Response To Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks Sends Stocks Lower

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman Thursday and said the incidents are part of a campaign to escalate tension, sending markets lower at the time of his remarks. 

The secretary of state said he instructed the U.S. ambassador to raise the Iran issue before the U.N. Security Council. 

Two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, the world's most sensitive oil transportation choke point, came under attack Thursday.

U.S. officials were quick to blame Iran, but Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif denied responsibility and described the attacks as “suspicious.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) ended Thursday higher by 0.41%.

Photo by Dustin Blitchok.

Posted-In: Mike PompeoGovernment Politics General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

