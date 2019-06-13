Oil Tankers Attacked In Gulf Of Oman: How The World Is Reacting

Two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most sensitive oil transportation choke point, came under attack Thursday.

U.S. officials were quick to blame Iran, while Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif denied responsibility and described the attacks as “suspicious.”

An 'Increasingly Dangerous Situation'

Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council, said in a statement: “With [national security adviser] John Bolton seeking to maneuver the U.S. into a war with Iran, the sabotage of more oil tankers underscores the increasingly dangerous situation in the Middle East as the Trump administration pursues its maximum pressure approach toward Iran."

No state has been deemed responsible for attacks on tankers that occurred in May, Abdi said.

"There is a plausible motive to attribute to Iran, but also to other actors in the region and beyond who want to maneuver the U.S. into a war.”

The sabotage occurred amid Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state visit to Iran, where he is thought to have communicated a message from Trump to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Abdi said. This "underscores that the likely motive of the attackers is to prevent any easing of tensions and block off exit ramps to war," he said.

One of the ships attacked Thursday is Japanese, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“We may know more about these attacks in the weeks ahead, but we urge all actors — in particular the Trump administration and Iran — to exercise restraint," Abdi said.

#BREAKING: #Kuwait’s foreign minister tells UN security council that the attack on tankers in the Gulf of #Oman, are a threat to international #peace and security. — https://t.co/nw4pqXUImy pic.twitter.com/RBAzQPnoQ9 — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) June 13, 2019

Oil Prices

WTI crude prices were up 2.19% at the time of publication Thursday, while Brent crude was up 2.08%, according to oilprice.com.

