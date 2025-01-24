OpenAI's AI Agent Operator Could Boost Instacart, Uber, DoorDash: Analyst

Zinger Key Points
- BofA expects the possibility of long-term partnerships allowing for more streamlined and/or additional services offered.
- The firm sees AI agents as especially helpful with “complex basket-building” of online grocery orders.
- Get Wall Street's Hottest Chart Every Morning
OpenAI on Thursday released a research preview of a new AI agent called “Operator,” which uses the internet to perform a range of tasks.
Analysts are weighing in on which publicly traded companies could benefit from the collaboration.
Expert Ideas: Bank of America Securities analysts, led by Michael McGovern, highlighted Operator's capabilities. For example, it can:
- Book rides from Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER
- Order from restaurants using DoorDash DASH and
- Add items to an order on Maplebear, Inc.'s CART Instacart platform.
Read Next: Will SoundHound AI Stock Get A Boost From Project Stargate?
BofA pointed to OpenAI's demonstration of Operator which shows the AI agent ordering food from Instacart using a recipe to add each ingredient to the shopping cart. The firm sees AI agents as especially helpful with "complex basket-building" of online grocery orders.
"In our view, grocery ordering online could become significantly easier with AI Agents, and expect DASH & Uber would likely have the most relative benefit," the analysts wrote.
The collaborations with Uber, Instacart and DoorDash are in the early stages and BofA expects the possibility of long-term partnerships allowing for more streamlined and/or additional services offered.
OpenAI said that Operator employs a "Computer-Using Agent" model, which integrates GPT-4o's vision capabilities with advanced reasoning through reinforcement learning. This allows it to interact with graphical user interfaces (GUIs) without custom API integrations.
Operator is currently available to subscribers of OpenAI’s $200-per-month Pro tier in the U.S. and BofA expects expansion to subscribers on the $20-per-month tier later in 2025.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.