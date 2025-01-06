Delta, Southwest, American And Others Airlines Halt Over 1,300 Flights On Monday After Severe Winter Storm

Airlines across the United States canceled more than 1,300 flights on Monday due to a severe winter storm. The storm brought snow, ice, and freezing temperatures, significantly disrupting travel plans.

What Happened: As of 5:13 a.m. ET, a total of 1,306 flights were canceled, and 414 flights faced delays, as per data from flight-tracking website FlightAware, Reuters reported on Monday. Southwest Airlines LUV led the cancellations with 264 flights, followed by American Airlines AAL with 176 flights.

See Also: Ahead Of Tesla, Stellantis Reporting Final Sales Numbers, Analysts Predict New-Car Sales In 2024 Expected To Hit Five-Year High

Other major carriers, including United Airlines UAL and Delta Air Lines DAL, also issued travel advisories, cautioning passengers about potential disruptions caused by the storm. The Federal Aviation Administration had previously warned on Friday that gusty winds, snowfall, and freezing conditions could affect travel in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Why It Matters: Last year, over 1,600 flights were reportedly canceled due to a severe winter storm that caused power outages and disruptions across 12 states. The storm’s forecast indicated a harsh freeze over the weekend, further exacerbating travel disruptions.

Price Action: As of Monday at 6:26 am ET, Southwest was down by 0.27%, while American Airlines was up by 4.54%. Delta Airlines had increased by 0.68% while United Airlines was up by 0.40%, as per Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors

Image via Shutterstock