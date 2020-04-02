Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Booking Holdings CEO: People Are Scared To Travel, But It Will Pass
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2020 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
Booking Holdings CEO: People Are Scared To Travel, But It Will Pass

People are scared to book vacations amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) CEO Glenn Fogel has an inside look as both the CEO of a portfolio of travel companies and as someone who recovered at home from the virus.

Booking CEO: 'This Is Nothing To Laugh About' 

People are "much more concerned" with making sure there is enough money on hand to take care of their "immediate needs," Fogel said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

People are also worried if they will still have a job or if they or a member of their family will get sick, the CEO said.

These are "real concerns" and certainly more pressing than planning a vacation for July, he said. 

"That's the basic thing I totally feel for everybody having been through this myself. I know this is nothing to laugh about," he said.

"I have been so fortunate and so lucky to come right out of it but I know there a lot of people who are not coming out quite as easily."

Coronavirus – Latest News & Data

The Impact On Restaurants 

Among the more than 54,000 restaurants on OpenTable's platform, "very, very few" are open today, Fogel said.

In-dining reservations are still seen "here and there," although it is unclear if this is the result of people not listening to stay-at-home directives, he said. 

Regardless, this is a "temporary period" and small restaurants without large cash flows and savings need support, the CEO said. 

What's Next For Booking 

The travel industry was likely the first to be impacted by the coronavirus and will likely be the last to recover, the CEO said.

While travel will resume at some point, travel companies need some form of support to help get over this "bad period," Fogel said. 

The stock was down 1.82% at $1,248.47 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

9 Beaten-Down Travel Stocks To Buy, Sell And Hold

Stifel Upgrades, Downgrades Airlines Facing Coronavirus Shock, Says Hawaiian Well-Positioned

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKNG)

9 Beaten-Down Travel Stocks To Buy, Sell And Hold
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Two Pros Discuss The $1K Stocks Worth Buying
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
SunTrust Cuts Booking Holdings Price Target On Worsening Travel Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 Glenn FogelTravel Media General Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga