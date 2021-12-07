Apple App Store Analysis: Bumble Vs. Match Group's Tinder

Bumble Inc's (NASDAQ: BMBL) dating app was named the "2021 Trend of the Year" winner in Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store.

Apple said it selected Bumble for the award because "the social network deepened its women-led approach to connection and made it even more playful."

Beyond the trend award, Bumble's app isn't showing many signs of life. It has been stuck in a range between 143rd and 196th in the app store for more than a month.

Bumble is currently ranked 189th in the Apple app store, according to data from SimilarWeb.

Match Group Inc's (NASDAQ: MTCH) Tinder app is about 100 spots ahead of Bumble, but it has been trending lower since the beginning of December.

Tinder finished November ranked 46th, but has been falling on a daily basis and is now ranked 96th. Still, Tinder is listed in the "Editors' Choice Apps," "Popular Apps," and "Must-Have Apps" categories in the app store.

See Also: Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021

BMBL, MTCH Price Action: Both Bumble and Match Group have been trending lower recently. Bumble is down about 28% over a 1-month period and Match Group is down about 13% over that time.

At the close of Tuesday's trading session Bumble was up 9.71% at $36.48 and Match Group was up 3.87% at $134.45.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.