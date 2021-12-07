Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021
Upgrades
- For CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, CarMax had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.98 and a 52-week-low of $90.30. At the end of the last trading period, CarMax closed at $144.50.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, RPM International showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RPM International shows a 52-week-high of $99.30 and a 52-week-low of $76.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.43.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, PPG Industries showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.97 and a 52-week-low of $132.10. At the end of the last trading period, PPG Industries closed at $164.43.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $54.18. Restaurant Brands Intl closed at $57.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- Macquarie upgraded the previous rating for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Digital Turbine had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.56 and a 52-week-low of $39.40. At the end of the last trading period, Digital Turbine closed at $49.80.
- For Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT), William Blair upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Global Blood Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $25.11. Global Blood Therapeutics closed at $28.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Starbucks showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Starbucks shows a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $95.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.36.
- For Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Murphy Oil had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.15. At the end of the last trading period, Murphy Oil closed at $27.41.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, PLx Pharma showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.01. PLx Pharma closed at $8.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Cerence had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $66.56. Cerence closed at $71.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Patterson-UTI Energy earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.27 and a 52-week-low of $4.89. Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $7.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) from Neutral to Overweight. Bumble earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $30.10. At the end of the last trading period, Bumble closed at $33.25.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, CommScope Hldg Co showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CommScope Hldg Co shows a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $9.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.22.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Juniper Networks had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.02 and a 52-week-low of $21.40. Juniper Networks closed at $31.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- For CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. CVR Energy earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CVR Energy shows a 52-week-high of $27.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.28.
- For Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Jack In The Box showed an EPS of $1.80, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.53 and a 52-week-low of $77.13. At the end of the last trading period, Jack In The Box closed at $80.55.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.19. The current stock performance of Air Products & Chemicals shows a 52-week-high of $316.39 and a 52-week-low of $245.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $292.89.
- For Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Merck & Co had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.32. At the end of the last trading period, Merck & Co closed at $73.42.
- For Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Del Taco Restaurants earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.34. At the end of the last trading period, Del Taco Restaurants closed at $12.51.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the third quarter, HealthEquity had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.32 and a 52-week-low of $53.60. HealthEquity closed at $56.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Ross Stores showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.22 and a 52-week-low of $104.79. At the end of the last trading period, Ross Stores closed at $112.68.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. CNX Resources earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $9.02. CNX Resources closed at $13.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Magnolia Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.09 and a 52-week-low of $6.94. Magnolia Oil & Gas closed at $19.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Del Taco Restaurants showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.34. Del Taco Restaurants closed at $12.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Helmerich & Payne earned $0.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.26 and a 52-week-low of $20.93. At the end of the last trading period, Helmerich & Payne closed at $22.31.
- For AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. AstraZeneca earned $0.54 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AstraZeneca shows a 52-week-high of $64.21 and a 52-week-low of $46.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.41.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Hold rating, CBRE initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for DraftKings. DraftKings earned $1.35 in the third quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.38 and a 52-week-low of $27.48. DraftKings closed at $30.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CMMB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chemomab Therapeutics is set to $30.00. For the third quarter, Chemomab Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.89. At the end of the last trading period, Chemomab Therapeutics closed at $7.43.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Janus International Group Inc (NYSE:JBI). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Janus Intl Gr. In the third quarter, Janus Intl Gr showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.94 and a 52-week-low of $11.60. At the end of the last trading period, Janus Intl Gr closed at $12.29.
- Needham initiated coverage on DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for DocGo is set to $14.00.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vaxxinity is set to $18.00.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Embark Technology is set to $11.00.
- For Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Fate Therapeutics earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fate Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $121.16 and a 52-week-low of $44.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.84.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO). The price target seems to have been set at $101.00 for XPO Logistics. XPO Logistics earned $0.94 in the third quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.45 and a 52-week-low of $70.29. XPO Logistics closed at $75.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Scotts Miracle Gro is set to $180.00. In the fourth quarter, Scotts Miracle Gro showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Scotts Miracle Gro shows a 52-week-high of $254.34 and a 52-week-low of $133.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.82.
- With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). The price target seems to have been set at $93.00 for Equity Residential. Equity Residential earned $0.77 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equity Residential shows a 52-week-high of $88.09 and a 52-week-low of $56.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.16.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chart Industries is set to $206.00. In the third quarter, Chart Industries showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $206.29 and a 52-week-low of $103.77. At the end of the last trading period, Chart Industries closed at $166.42.
- Baird initiated coverage on Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Fluence Energy is set to $44.00.
- B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Journey Medical is set to $14.00. In the third quarter, Journey Medical showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter.
- With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI). The price target seems to have been set at $20.35 for CNH Industrial. In the third quarter, CNH Industrial showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CNH Industrial shows a 52-week-high of $19.22 and a 52-week-low of $10.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.49.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Columbus McKinnon is set to $64.00. For the second quarter, Columbus McKinnon had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.06 and a 52-week-low of $37.34. Columbus McKinnon closed at $45.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Canopy Gwth. In the second quarter, Canopy Gwth showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.54. Canopy Gwth closed at $10.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is set to $165.00. In the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $119.55. At the end of the last trading period, Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $125.49.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stryker is set to $305.00. In the third quarter, Stryker showed an EPS of $2.20, compared to $2.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $281.16 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. Stryker closed at $254.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Moderna is set to $250.00. In the third quarter, Moderna showed an EPS of $7.70, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moderna shows a 52-week-high of $497.49 and a 52-week-low of $102.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $265.33.
- For CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the third quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.20 and a 52-week-low of $67.15. At the end of the last trading period, CRISPR Therapeutics closed at $71.12.
- For Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPTX), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the third quarter, Turning Point had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.30 and a 52-week-low of $34.58. Turning Point closed at $35.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) with an Outperform rating. Arvinas earned $0.94 in the third quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arvinas shows a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.65.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.