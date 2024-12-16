University of Colorado football star Travis Hunter took home the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, adding to his rare pathway to the NFL that included turning down Division I schools to play for Deion Sanders at Football Championship Subdivision school Jackson State University.

What Happened: With Hunter a Heisman Trophy winner and a rare two-way threat playing both cornerback and wide receiver, attention will now shift to how high he could get drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and if he can break a recent string of preference to take quarterbacks first overall.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, six quarterbacks were selected in the first round setting records for the position. Among the draft picks were quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels at first and second overall, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Here are the most recent Heisman Trophy winners and their NFL Draft positions:

2023: Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, 2 nd overall

Quarterback, 2 overall 2022: Caleb Williams , Quarterback, 1 st overall

, Quarterback, 1 overall 2021: Bryce Young , Quarterback, 1 st overall

, Quarterback, 1 overall 2020: DeVonta Smith , Wide receiver: 10 th overall

, Wide receiver: 10 overall 2019: Joe Burrow , Quarterback, 1 st overall

, Quarterback, 1 overall 2018: Kyler Murray , Quarterback, 1 st overall

, Quarterback, 1 overall 2017: Baker Mayfield, Quarterback, 1 st overall

Quarterback, 1 overall 2016: Lamar Jackson , Quarterback, 32 nd overall

, Quarterback, 32 overall 2015: Derrick Henry , Running back, 45 th overall

, Running back, 45 overall 2014: Marcus Mariota , Quarterback, 2 nd overall

, Quarterback, 2 overall 2013: Jameis Winston, Quarterback, 1st overall

The list shows the Heisman Trophy is often won by a quarterback with the position taking home the honors in nine of the past 11 years. In the past 11 years, six of the Heisman Trophy winners have gone first overall in a future NFL Draft.

No non-quarterback Heisman Trophy winner has gone first overall in the NFL Draft since running back Bo Jackson in 1985, according to the NCAA. Of the 25 Heisman Trophy winners who have gone first overall, all have been listed as a quarterback, running back or tight end.

Also keep in mind that the last time a wide receiver went first overall was 1996 and the last time a defensive back went first overall was 1956, with a preference for quarterbacks, defensive ends and offensive linemen in recent years.

Hunter as a wide receiver and cornerback would set some new firsts if he goes first overall. This could be why he's the current second favorite on sportsbook DraftKings Inc DKNG to go first overall at odds of +350. Listed ahead of Hunter is his teammate, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at odds of -120.

Trailing the two Colorado teammates is Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who was also a Heisman Trophy finalist, at odds of +400. No other player has odds lower than +2500. This means these three are the high favorites of going first overall, but right now it could be anyone's game of who will go first overall and likely will depend on which team secures the first overall pick.

What's Next: One of the big questions for whoever drafts Hunter will be which position they want him to play in the NFL or if he will play both. During this season, Hunter had 709 offensive snaps and 713 defensive snaps, averaging 118 per game, significantly higher than anyone else in NCAA Football Division I.

Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer said Sunday that he polled 13 NFL coaches and GMs asking about Hunter, with 12 saying they would play the Heisman winner primarily at CB with some offensive packages. The lone person who said wide receiver said the elite ball skills made the position the one Hunter should play. The 12 who picked cornerback also acknowledged elite ball skills and said a shutdown cornerback is harder to find.

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round happening on April 24 with Walt Disney Co DIS airing coverage on ABC and ESPN.

Colorado takes on Brigham Young University in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in a game that will air on ABC. Hunter indicated Monday that he plans to play in the game. Some players leaving for college sit out bowl games. This would mean NFL scouts, coaches and general managers could get another look at the rare two-way star ahead of the NFL Draft.

Hunter going high in the NFL Draft and succeeding at the next level could be big for Adidas AG – ADR ADDYY, which signed the NCAA star to its growing roster of NFL players.

