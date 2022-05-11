Torino FC Partners With RealFevr And Will Be The First Serie A Club To Launch Video Digital Collectibles

The groundbreaking agreement will run for the next two seasons and include some of the best moments of Serie A stars from Torino FC’s home matches

Lisbon, May 09 - Serie A club Torino Football Club and Portuguese startup RealFevr have signed a two-year partnership agreement to jointly create a set of exclusive video digital collectibles of iconic moments from the history of the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino and the Stadio delle Alpi, featuring - among other - not only key Granata players such as Andrea Belotti, Alessio Cerci, Marco Ferrante, Fabio Quagliarella or Cristian Ansaldi, but also some of the biggest football stars who have played in the city of Torino from the 1999/2000 season until now.

This disruptive agreement by Torino FC and RealFevr is a milestone in the Italian football industry, as it is the first time that an individual Serie A club partners with a technology company to issue and launch digital collectibles of football video moments. Torino FC has the digital video rights to the home matches and will, in collaboration with the Portuguese startup, convert them to NFTs. The partnership will be focused on adding value to Torino FC as a club and to help position itself as an entity which is open to adopting new technologies as well as emerging forms of fan engagement.

Lorenzo Barale, commercial director of Torino FC: “We are very excited to enter the NFT community thanks to this collaboration with RealFevr. This is an important step forward for Torino FC, which is constantly looking to innovate and give its fans new ways to interact and engage with the club, but also seeks to continue its digital transformation to connect to all the football fans around the world.”

In order to obtain these historical everlasting football moments, potential collectors will have to go to www.realfevr.com and buy digital packs available during the upcoming pack drops. Just like in real life, by opening these digital packs, collectors and football fans will pull several random digital collectibles with different video moments and tiers of rarity. The first Torino FC x RealFevr pack drop will be announced very soon.

For Fred Antunes, CEO of RealFevr, “This is a world football and Web3 landmark and historic moment. RealFevr will be the first company in the world to resurrect the brilliant and magnificent history of Italian football in general and Torino FC in particular. Until this date, no fan could collect great goals, saves or other iconic Calcio moments, but RealFevr’s Ntfs put an end to it. It is this disruption and ability to lead the market that definitely moves us and unites us with a club as great as Torino FC. From the first meeting we felt that Torino FC would be the ideal partner for this initiative and I am particularly excited about the huge opportunity for both entities.”

With Bruno Fernandes as its shareholder and global ambassador, RealFevr launched two pack drops in the summer of 2021 focused on some of the greatest football players and video moments from the Portuguese League. More than 110 thousand packs have been sold and both drops sold out in the following 24-hour period.

Established in 2015, RealFevr is expanding to become a preeminent NFT leader after launching the first-ever fully licensed football video NFT marketplace and aims to completely disrupt the NFT ecosystem by combining breakthrough tech and blockchain's decentralization, with the uniqueness of video collectibles. The partnership with Torino FC is one more giant step to reach that ambitious goal.

About Torino FC:

Torino Football Club, simply known as “Il Toro”, has a longstanding tradition due to its glorious history and its supportive fanbase, which counts over two million supporters worldwide.

In its illustrious history, Torino FC has won seven Italian league titles (1927/28, 1942/43, 1945/46, 1946/47, 1947/48, 1948/49 and 1975/76) and five Italian cups (1935/36, 1942/43, 1967/68, 1970/71 and 1992/93), making it one of the most successful clubs in Italian football.

After having consolidated its position in Serie A over the last decade, Torino FC has reached the Europa League twice in recent years (2014 and 2019), the best result under President Cairo’s management.

About RealFevr:

RealFevr is a Portuguese startup responsible for launching the first football NFT marketplace, in video format. All digital collectible moments are fully licensed, thus having a real intrinsic value.

Based in Lisbon and created in 2015 with the aim of revolutionizing the Fantasy Leagues market, RealFevr has quickly established itself in the rising market of blockchain, NFTs and crypto-assets and consequently a new vision has emerged with this new positioning.

This vision is based on the clear and ambitious goal of becoming the worldwide leader for sports video NFTs, making the transition from collecting physical "stickers" to digital and immersive collectibles.

Currently, the startup has held two NFT collection drops with world class video football moments from players such as Bruno Fernandes, who is RealFevr’s global ambassador and shareholder, Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas, Ángel Di María, Diogo Jota, Deco, Rúben Dias and others. Both sold out in a few hours and total sales surpassed 110,000 packs, reflecting the clear interest for this market innovation.

The company aims to revolutionize the NFT ecosystem by combining innovative technology and blockchain decentralization, with the exclusivity of collectibles in video format whose usefulness will go beyond the mere collector's perspective, in that they will also be playable items in RealFevr's future digital game, the "FEVR Battle Arena," which is currently already in an Alpha phase and is being tested by dozens of community members and expert gamers.