How One Part Of Max Verstappen's Contract Could Change Formula 1 Forever

On Monday, Boardroom.tv outlined how one clause in Max Verstappen’s new contract could change Formula 1 forever.

Verstappen, one of the sport’s biggest stars and defending champion, signed a four-year contract with Red Bull Racing worth more than $200 million.

But, unlike other contracts in Formula 1, Verstappen’s seems to come with an “escape clause." Red Bull Racing's advisor told German publication Formel1.de that if Red Bull Racing experiences a “crash," Verstappen would be able to leave the team.

If this becomes the standard, it could allow smaller racing teams to get big-name drivers, with the caveat that the drivers are able to leave if the racing team’s cars and equipment are not up to the driver’s standards.

Formula One Group FWONK owns and operates the Formula One Racing league.