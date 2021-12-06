WATCH: Dave Portnoy Hilariously Jinxes Himself And The Patriots During Monday Night Football Game
What Happened: Dave Portnoy, a Massachusetts native and the founder of Barstool Sports, is a noted New England Patriots’ fan. Portnoy traveled to Buffalo for the Monday Night Football game.
On the Barstool Sports Advisors show earlier on Monday, Portnoy selected Patriots, the underdog, +2.5 against the Buffalo Bills.
After the Patriots scored the first touchdown of the game, Portnoy tweeted that the Bills were “dead.”
Portnoy doubled down, and in a hilarious video, Portnoy jinxed his team.
This hurt. pic.twitter.com/DTE4qtXE60
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 7, 2021
In the video, Portnoy states that he had never seen the Patriots take a crowd out of a game so quickly. Just as he was saying this, the Patriots turned the ball over on a muffed punt, setting up an easy Bills touchdown.
Low point of my career https://t.co/WqQIbydFR2
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 7, 2021
At press time, the Patriots are still winning the game 11-7.
Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) owns a 36% stake in Barstool Sports.
Photo via Dave Portnoy/Twitter
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Dave Portnoy Monday Night FootballSports General Best of Benzinga