WATCH: Dave Portnoy Hilariously Jinxes Himself And The Patriots During Monday Night Football Game

What Happened: Dave Portnoy, a Massachusetts native and the founder of Barstool Sports, is a noted New England Patriots’ fan. Portnoy traveled to Buffalo for the Monday Night Football game.

On the Barstool Sports Advisors show earlier on Monday, Portnoy selected Patriots, the underdog, +2.5 against the Buffalo Bills.

After the Patriots scored the first touchdown of the game, Portnoy tweeted that the Bills were “dead.”

Portnoy doubled down, and in a hilarious video, Portnoy jinxed his team.

In the video, Portnoy states that he had never seen the Patriots take a crowd out of a game so quickly. Just as he was saying this, the Patriots turned the ball over on a muffed punt, setting up an easy Bills touchdown.

Low point of my career https://t.co/WqQIbydFR2 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 7, 2021

At press time, the Patriots are still winning the game 11-7.

Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) owns a 36% stake in Barstool Sports.

Photo via Dave Portnoy/Twitter