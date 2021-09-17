MUST-SEE VIDEO OF THE WEEK: Kid Tackles Teammate To Save Soccer Game

Playing a sport as a kid can get confusing. There are adults you don't know dressed in weird black and white shirts, strange noises and you have to wait until after the game for an orange slice and juice box. Naturally, this confusion can lead a kid to lose his sense of direction.

We've all seen it before: a kid running the wrong way down a field in a sporting event.

This week, in a children's soccer game in suburban Detroit, one kid bravely took the ball down the field toward his own goalie. Luckily for the kid and his team, one attentive player noticed his disoriented teammate and did something about it.

No, the attentive teammate did not take the ball from the kid running the wrong way or yell at him to stop. Instead, instincts kicked in and he courageously tackled the lost kid in a manner that would make Troy Polamalu proud.

Watch the full video here: