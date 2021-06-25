Euro 2020 Round Of 16: How To Watch, Betting Preview, Bets To Make

The Euro 2020 tournament continues to roll and after an exciting group stage has 16 teams now competing in elimination matches.

How to Watch: Beginning on Saturday, June 26, viewers can tune into ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ABC, all owned by Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), to catch the Euro 2020 matches.

Round of 16 Matchups, odds from DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG):

Wales +430 vs. Denmark -118 (Draw +220)

Italy -210 vs. Austria +700 (Draw +320)

Netherlands -148 vs. Czech Republic +430 (Draw +285)

Belgium +150 vs. Portugal +210 (Draw +215)

Croatia +550 vs. Spain -162 (Draw +265)

France -190 vs. Switzerland +650 (Draw +300)

England +150 vs. Germany +200 (Draw +225)

Sweden +135 vs. Ukraine +235 (Draw +215)

Bettors should note that in these soccer matchups, the game will be a draw if there is no winner after the 90 minutes of play plus stoppage time. DraftKings offers bets on which team to advance, which allows bettors to win if the team wins in regulation or in extra time/penalty shootout.

Round of 16 Picks: Demark to advance -250, Italy to win -210, Netherlands win -148, Portugal to advance +115, Croatia to advance +280, France to win -190, Germany to advance +100, Sweden to advance -167.

Liking Italy, Netherlands France the most in matchups. Sweden and Denmark should advance but playing the to advance in case extra time is needed.

Spain has looked flat with the exception of parts of the third game, which makes Croatia a value play here. England hasn't scored more than one goal a game and Germany has averaged two goals a game. I don’t know if England can keep up. Portugal/Belgium could be the hardest game to bet on and going with the value on Portugal and Ronaldo looking capable of scoring in any game.

Odds to Win Euro 2020: Here are the updated odds to win the tournament and finish in the top four, with odds from DraftKings Inc.

France: +420, +108

Italy: +600, +133

England: +650, +160

Germany: +700, +160

Spain: +700, +133

Netherlands: +900, +118

Belgium: +1000, +148

At the start of the tournament, the favorites were France (+460), England (+600), Belgium (+750), Italy (+800) and Portugal (+800).

The tournament bracket is now set and some of the matchups and paths make favorable betting options. France could have an easy path with a matchup against Switzerland and then playing the winner of Croatia/Spain. Italy is favored heavily against Austria and then meets the winner of what could be a grueling match between Portugal and Belgium.

The Netherlands has a fairly easy path to the final four. One area to watch is the winner of the England/Germany game as the winner will play the winner of Sweden/Ukraine which makes betting on both England and Germany to reach final four could be a good value play.

Top 4 Picks: Italy, Netherlands, France, Germany, England

Winner Picks: Italy, France, Netherlands

Golden Boot: At the start of the tournament, my picks for Golden Boot as top scorer were Memphis Depay (Netherlands) and Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s odds have dropped to -134 with a tournament lead of five goals. Portugal faces a tough challenge against Belgium which could mean he only has one more game left to keep his lead.

Players with 3 goals include Schick (Czech Republic), Forsberg (Sweden) Lukaku (Belgium), Wijnaldum (Netherlands) and Lewandowski (Poland-eliminated).

Immobile (Italy) +2000 with two goals and Benzema (France) +1700 with two goals provide some value with their teams likely playing more games.

If the Netherlands can continue their goal-scoring success from the group stage and continue advancing, Wijnildam at +2500 and Depay (2 goals) at +2300 could be bets to look at.

Ronaldo could end the tournament with five and still have a chance to win and has the chance to add more in his next matchup and the chance for his team to move on, providing value on Ronaldo even at -134. At this point, it’s his Golden Boot to lose.