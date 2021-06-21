New York Islanders Vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 5 Betting Preview: Double Your Money If Brayden Point Scores In 8th Consecutive Game

The NHL Playoffs continue with a highly anticipated game five matchup between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The game can be seen at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Betting Preview: The home team Lightning is favored in the matchup at odds of -200 on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). The underdog Islanders have odds of +170 to win the match.

The series is tied at two games apiece. The goals in the four games have been five, three, six and three, respectively, not showing much value on the over five goals of -129.

Player Props: The bets to watch in game five could be individual player props. The Lightning’s Brayden Point has 12 goals in 15 playoff games and has scored in nine of the last 10 games.

More impressively, Point is currently riding a streak of seven consecutive games with goals. Point’s streak ties himself with eight others for second place all-time in NHL Playoff history. The record stands at goals in 10 consecutive games by Reggie Leach in 1976.

Point to score in an eighth consecutive game pays +112 on Monday on DraftKings.

Another hot player has been the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov who has six points in the four games in the series against the Islanders. Kucherov recording a point Monday night pays -275.