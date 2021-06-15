How Does Tyler Glasnow's Elbow Injury Impact The Tampa Bay Rays? Everything You Need To Know

Tampa Bay Rays ace starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow has landed on the injured list with a partially torn Ulnar Collateral Ligament (UCL) in his elbow and flexor tendon strain. The team did not issue a timeline for his return as more evaluation is required before it will be known how long Glasnow will be out. However, initial reports suggest he will miss at least two months due to the injury.

He left Monday’s start against the Chicago White Sox after four innings with tightness in his elbow, a common sign of UCL damage. He had allowed three hits while striking out six up until the point of his injury. According to ESPN, Glasnow said he “felt just a little tug” before leaving the game.

What does the injury mean? A fully torn UCL requires Tommy John surgery, but a partial tear normally requires rest and rehab. Glasnow will continue to undergo evaluations, but it is a concerning injury for one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Glasnow is the second-favorite to win the American League Cy Young award at +600, according to BetMGM. He trails only Gerrit Cole (-140) to win the award. On the season, Glasnow holds a 2.66 ERA, 0.932 WHIP, and 12.58 strikeouts per nine innings, all in the top six in the American League.

At the top of Tampa Bay’s rotation, Glasnow has arguably been the most valuable pitcher in the AL. The Rays hold baseball’s best record at 43-24 and have allowed the fifth-fewest runs per game on average. Tampa is currently +115 to win the AL East and +450 to win the American League, the third-best odds behind the White Sox (+300) and the Yankees (+425).

Losing Glasnow for any significant amount of time will hurt Tampa’s pitching staff. For fantasy baseball, Glasnow will not be a factor until late into the season or the fantasy playoffs. He will likely miss at least eight weeks and need time to ramp back up to full strength, meaning his value is significantly lowered for the 2021 fantasy season.

Elbow injuries are fickle and setbacks are common, so don’t expect the Rays to rush their ace starter back, especially considering how well Tampa is playing. Glasnow’s injury will not take the Rays out of the playoff hunt, but a delayed return could knock them down in the AL East race.