Breakout Candidates For Fantasy Football 2021: 2020 Rookies Make Big Strides In Second Year

Fantasy football seasons are won not through the first-round selections, but the later-round breakout players. Last season saw players like David Montgomery help lead many teams to league championships, something that's pretty good for a player not predicted to put up early-round value.

Here are our predictions for the next breakout candidates for fantasy football 2021.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back, Kansas City Chiefs: To say that I love Clyde Edwards-Helaire is an understatement. I drafted him in the first round last year with the expectations of drafting a top-five fantasy running back. That obviously didn’t happen, but that is why he is on the top breakout candidate list.

Le’Veon Bell is gone, Kansas City has revamped their offensive line and CEH will dominate this upcoming season. He is due for some major positive touchdown regression and I am looking forward to seeing what Andy Reid puts together for his young running back.

Marquise Brown, Wide Receiver, Baltimore Ravens: Another player I loved last year that I love even more this season. The Baltimore Ravens play in an extremely tough AFC North and I don’t think they can remain as run-heavy as they currently are. Disregarding all the jokes about Lamar Jackson being a running back, Jackson is an absolute stud, and with another offseason where he and Hollywood can build chemistry, the sky’s the limit for Brown.

Irv Smith Jr., Tight End, Minnesota Vikings: What if I told you that Irv Smith Jr. was actually ranked fourth in tight end fantasy points in the last four weeks of the season? Smith Jr. is the new alpha dog in the Vikings’ tight end room with the departure of veteran Kyle Rudolph. Defenses will be focused on stopping Minnesota’s Big Three of Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, leaving Smith Jr. as the beneficiary of weaker coverage.

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Miami Dolphins: I’m a big fan of Miami’s offseason, most notably the signing of speedster Will Fuller and the drafting of former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle.

After being subjected to trade rumors and being prematurely labeled a bust, Tua Tagovailoa should show out, putting together a breakout sophomore season like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson before him. Tua will also have pass-catchers DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki at his disposal, giving him a plethora of weapons that he can use en route to a breakout season.

Jerry Jeudy, Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos: I think people genuinely forgot just how good Jerry Jeudy as they're completely overlooking him heading into the 2021 fantasy season. Already a top 20 route runner in the league, the only thing that could keep Jeudy back is Denver’s lackluster quarterback room, but I do like the addition of Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater helped both DJ Moore and last year’s breakout player Robbie Anderson post great fantasy seasons and I don’t see why he can’t do the same with Cortland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.