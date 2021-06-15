Rookies To Target In Fantasy Football 2021: Will A Receiver Win Rookie Of The Year For The First Time Since OBJ?

NFL training camp is here and fantasy football season is coming. I’d be lying if I said I haven’t already started doing mock drafts, seeing where I can find value, especially in rookies. Last year saw some outstanding rookie steals, from undrafted running back James Robinson to Rookie of the Year and its runner-up, Justin Herbert and Justin Jefferson.

I usually load my team up with rookies and here are the rookies to target in fantasy football for 2021.

Kyle Pitts: Calling Kyle Pitts a pure tight end is disrespectful. I personally prefer the term “versatile weapon” as Pitts is a player who can line up all over the field, including at the X receiver.

The Atlanta Falcons just traded away Julio Jones, a superstar who leaves behind 100+ targets. Tight end is a notoriously weak position and I wouldn’t be surprised if Pitts was a top-five player at his position.

Jaylen Waddle: Jaylen Waddle is an absolute stud who was drafted into an awesome position, pairing up with his college quarterback Tua Tagoviloa in Miami.

A speedster who has amazing after-the-catch abilities, Waddle is one of the most electric players coming out of the draft. Bonus points for leagues that score return yards. He could be the first receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014 to win Rookie of the Year.

Trey Sermon: Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers love their running backs and rookie Trey Sermon should capitalize on that.

Starting running back Raheem Mostert is extremely injury prone and it's a matter of time before Sermon takes the helm and dominates behind an extremely talented San Francisco offensive line, including tackles Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey.