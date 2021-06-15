Fantasy Baseball: 5 Underperforming Sluggers To Target On The Trade Market

In order to win in fantasy baseball, you have to optimize your team through the trade market.

Thus far in 2021, several highly-drafted players are underperforming, leaving fantasy owners frustrated with what feels like a wasted pick. Yet, these players, who have good track records, make for perfect trade targets. Owners will want to move on and acquire someone that is producing here and now.

Here are five players to target in fantasy baseball trades that could turn it around and deliver big performances over the summer.

5. OF Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Tucker entered the season with an average draft position of 35 on ESPN Fantasy, yet has underperformed relative to those expectations. He started out batting a dreadful .200 through mid-May, but has turned his performance around recently and is now hitting .268.

Still, he's a good trade target for owners in need of an outfielder. He offers power with 13 home runs and is entrenched in the best offense in baseball. Tucker’s price is rising right now but is low enough to make him a good value target.

4. 3B Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Angels

Rendon is batting just .241 with four home runs after being selected in the top-40 in fantasy drafts. In 2019, he hit .319 with 34 homers and he's a career .288 hitter, so his numbers will improve. As with several players on this list, Rendon has been a big disappointment this fantasy season.

That makes him a perfect target to acquire because his cost continues to decrease. Even if he doesn't revert to performing as he did several years ago, his power will return and he will raise his batting average by at least 20 points. Acquiring a slumping star is always a high-reward move, and that applies to Rendon.

3. 1B/2B/3B DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

LeMahieu’s underlying numbers do not match his .261 batting average. He's due for some positive regression and plays in a very hitter-friendly ballpark. LeMahieu is a career .303 hitter and led the league with a .364 average in the shortened 2020 season.

He's the leadoff hitter in a strong Yankees lineup, that alone is cause to expect increased production. He will score a lot of runs once New York sorts out its offense. He will contribute with home runs and a handful of stolen bases, but the real benefit will come in the batting average and runs categories. His multi-positional eligibility makes him even more valuable. LeMahieu should be a top priority on the trade market

2. OF Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Harper isn't having a bad season by any means. He is batting .277 with eight home runs and five stolen bases. So why is he a trade target? Well, his numbers still have room for improvement. He has just 18 RBIs, a stat that doesn't line up with the rest of his production. His batting average is right as his career mark of .276, and his OBP of .391 is right there as well.

Harper will start hitting more home runs and driving runners in as he has every season of his career. Don’t expect eye-popping, Trout-like numbers, but Harper makes for a strong outfield option in any lineup. His average draft position of 17th could be leaving owners impatient with his lack of power as well.

1.SS Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

One of the biggest disappointments of the season, Lindor is batting just .217 after being a unanimous top-20 fantasy selection. He's the 21st-ranked fantasy shortstop and has underperformed in every category for the first-place Mets. Lindor is a career .281 hitter and has hit worse than .270 just one other time in his career.

Currently, there are likely better-performing players on the waiver wire than Lindor. So why trade for him? His track record indicates a turnaround is in order for the four-time all-star. His name value will carry weight in potential trades, but his value is at an all-time low right now and his upside is still tremendous. If you're a struggling team owner right now, betting on Lindor could turn your season around.