How The Christian Eriksen Injury Affects Euro 2020 Betting Odds

The Group B Euro 2020 matchup between Denmark and Finland saw one of the worst and most talked about injuries in professional sports.

Viewers of the game on ESPN, a unit of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), saw Christian Eriksen collapse and receive medical attention on the field.

The game was suspended for some time while fans and teammates awaited news on Eriksen’s status and condition. A phone call from Eriksen in the hospital to teammates led to Denmark making the decision to continue the game.

Denmark, which was heavily favored to win the game with odds of -305 on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), lost to Finland 0-1 in a game that soccer experts questioned why it needed to be resumed Saturday.

Updated Betting Odds: The injury to Eriksen and the loss to Finland has made a large impact on betting odds going forward for Denmark and the rest of Group B.

Entering the Euro 2020 Tournament, Denmark had odds of +260 to win Group B, with Belgium favored at -139 and Russia +525 and Finland at +3000 being the other underdogs.

On Saturday, odds on DraftKings changed to -455 for Belgium, +800 Denmark, +1050 Finland and +2500 Russia to win Group B.

Belgium’s odds improved slightly to +650 from +750 to win the Euro 2020. The odds likely improved as the team is more in control of Group B, which would lead to a more favorable first-round matchup with a group win.

Denmark, which was a popular sleeper pick to win the Euro 2020 at odds of +2500, now has odds of +4000 to win the tournament.

Denmark will enter its matchup on Thursday, June 17, vs. Belgium as a heavy underdog at +320 to win and +245 to tie. The team has odds of +110 to beat Russia on June 21.