Euro 2020 Group B Betting Preview And Picks

The Euro 2020 is set to begin June 11 with the Group Stage and run through July 11. The games will be aired on ESPN and EPSN+, both units of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

head of the quadrennial soccer tournament featuring the top teams in Europe, Benzinga is providing group betting previews. Group B Betting Odds from DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG):

Belgium to win Group B -139, to finish in top two Group B -835

Denmark to win Group B +260, to finish in top two Group B -295

Russia to win Group B +525, to finish in top two Group B +170

Finland to win Group B +3000, to finish in top two Group B +950

There are many betting options for soccer games which include betting on the winner, a tie, a team to win or tie, over/under, correct score, both teams to score and the winning margin. For this betting preview, we will be looking at who is likely to win Group B and finish second as the top two teams will advance past the group stage.

Belgium is ranked first in the world by FIFA as of May 27. In Euro qualifying, Belgium finished first in their group with a perfect 10 wins in 10 matches. The team finished with 40 goals scored and only three goals allowed in the 10 matches. Since qualifying the team has seen a couple of ties with opponents like Greece and the Czech Republic but has not lost in several years, making it a favorite for the whole tournament and the big favorite to win Group B.

Denmark (FIFA rank:10) posted a 4-4-0 record in Euro qualifying, posting no losses in a group that also included Switzerland and Ireland. The team also led the group with a goal differential of 17 with 23 goals scored and six goals allowed. Denmark lost to Belgium 4-2 in November in the Nations League tournament. The team should advance and could have an outside shot of upsetting Belgium.

Russia (FIFA rank: 38) posted eight wins and two losses in Euro qualifying with its two losses coming at the hands of Belgium (1-3 and 1-4). The team posted an impressive 33 goals and had a goal differential of 25. The team could be a surprise in the group. Artem Dzyuba had nine goals in the qualifiers. The Russian captain has 20 goals in 27 appearances for Zenit Saint Petersburg this season.

Finland (FIFA rank: 54) posted six wins and four losses in Euro qualifying. The team lost to Italy twice and also posted losses to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece. The team was led by Eran Zahavi who had 11 goals, ranking second among players in the qualifiers. Zahavi plays for Norwich City in England and has been a leading goal contributor for the team over the last three seasons.

Group B Picks: This could be a tough group to bet on with the bottom two teams for odds having lethal goal scorers that could change the games.

Belgium looks good to win the group. Denmark should finish second but I believe Russia could pose a formidable threat and with odds of +170 to advance looks like a decent value play.