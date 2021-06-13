Euro 2020 Group F Betting Preview And Picks

The Euro 2020 is set to begin June 11 with the Group Stage and run through July 11. The games will be aired on ESPN and EPSN+, both units of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Ahead of the quadrennial soccer tournament featuring the top teams in Europe, Benzinga is providing group betting previews. Group F Betting Odds from Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). are:

France +143 to win Group F, -250 to finish in top two

+143 to win Group F, -250 to finish in top two Germany +175 to win Group F, -200 to finish in top two

+175 to win Group F, -200 to finish in top two Portugal +290 to win Group F, -165 to finish in top two

+290 to win Group F, -165 to finish in top two Hungary +4000 to win Group F, +850 to finish in top two

There are many betting options for soccer games which include betting on the winner, a tie, a team to win or tie, over/under, correct score, both teams to score and the winning margin.

For this betting preview, we will be looking at who is likely to win Group E and finish second as the top two teams will advance past the group stage.

The group of death is here with Group F featuring four teams from the top 40 rankings by FIFA, including three ranked in the top 12.

France (FIFA rank: 2) is favored to win the group but also offers decent betting odds at +143. The team went 8-1-1 in qualifying with Turkey being the team it couldn’t get past with a loss and a draw. The team is the favorite to win the entire Euro 2020.

Germany (FIFA rank: 12) won its group going 7-0-1 in a competitive qualifying group with the Netherlands. The team posted a 3-2 win over the Netherlands and a 4-2 loss. The team had 30 goals scored and 7 goals allowed in qualifying.

If you take out the two matches against the Netherlands, Germany allowed only one goal and had five clean sheets in the other six matches.

Portugal (FIFA rank: 5) finished second to Ukraine in its qualifying group with a 5-2-1 record. The team led the group with a goal differential of 16 and saw 11 goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo. The team had some questionable matches including a loss and draw with Ukraine and a 1-1 draw with Serbia.

The unfortunate team in the group of death is Hungary (FIFA rank: 37) which will not only find itself facing teams desperate for wins in the group but also looking to dominate goals scored and goal differentials for possible tie breaks.

The team finished 4-0-4 in qualifying, scoring only 8 goals in the matches.

Group F Picks: Bettors may want to consider staying away from group stage betting and place wagers on the top three teams for further on in the Euro.

The nice thing is that two teams will advance and a third could as well with the formatting of the tournament (top four third-place teams move on).

Since October, Germany has lost to North Macedonia and lost to Spain 6-0. This team could be seeking a chance to prove it is still a world power and could be the pick to win the group.

I think the group goes Germany, France, Portugal, but that could be a complete guess at this point.

(Image by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay)