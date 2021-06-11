Euro 2020 Group C Betting Preview And Picks

The Euro 2020 is set to begin June 11 with the Group Stage and run through July 11. The games will be aired on ESPN and EPSN+, both units of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Ahead of the quadrennial soccer tournament featuring the top teams in Europe, Benzinga is providing group betting previews. Group C Betting Odds from Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) are:

The Netherland s to win the group -190, to finish in top two group -1667

s to win the group -190, to finish in top two group -1667 Ukraine to win the group +425, to finish top two group -112

to win the group +425, to finish top two group -112 Austria to win the group +450, to finish top two group +100

to win the group +450, to finish top two group +100 North Macedonia to win the group +4000, to finish top two group +650

There are many betting options for soccer games including betting on the winner, a tie, a team to win or tie, over/under, correct score, both teams to score and the winning margin.

For this betting preview, we will be looking at who is likely to win Group C and finish second as the top two teams will advance past the group stage.

Group C betting odds on The Netherlands (FIFA rank: 16) offer the highest odds to advance to the next round at -1667. The team posted a 6-1-1 record in Euro qualifying in a group that also featured Germany. The Netherlands lost 2-3 to Germany.

The team scored 24 goals including 8 from Georginio Wijnaldum and six from Memphis Depay. With Lyon this season, Depay has 20 goals in 37 matches and is one of the favorites to lead the tournament in wins.

Ukraine (FIFA rank: 24) went 6-2-0 in the qualifying with a goal differential of 13. The country beat Portugal to top the group and had a 0-0 draw with the team.

Austria (FIFA rank: 23) went 6-1-3 in qualifying in a group that also included North Macedonia. The team beat North Macedonia in both contests. The concerning match was a 1-3 loss to Latvia, who won only one game in qualifying with nine losses and only three goals scored, all coming in the game.

Group C Picks: It would be a huge upset if The Netherlands doesn’t win the group and there is some value in betting them to win the group outright as they should win all three games in the group stage.

The real betting race will be for the runner-up in the group. Austria could surprise and has a better world ranking. Ukraine has the better recent success and its match against Portugal in qualifying showed it can contend with top teams.

(Photo: Konstantin Evdokimov via Unsplash)