NBA Finals Won't Feature One Of These 7 Players For First Time Since 1990

Several NBA teams have had dynasties over the last three decades. The strong performance by several teams held an impressive streak of seven players that will come to an end in 2021.

Star Streak: In the last 30 NBA Finals, they have all featured an appearance on the winning or losing team by one of the seven players:

Michael Jordan

Hakeem Olajuwon

Shaquille O’Neal

Tim Duncan

Kobe Bryant

Steph Curry

LeBron James

As first highlighted by Tommy Beer of Forbes, will come to an end following the loss by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Jordan won six NBA Championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Olajuwon won two NBA Championships as a member of the Houston Rockets. Shaquille O’Neal won four NBA Championships and also appeared in another Finals matchup. Duncan won five NBA Championship and appeared in six NBA Finals. Bryant appeared in seven NBA Finals, winning five Championships.

The Golden State Warriors appeared in five straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, winning three NBA Championships.

James has appeared in 10 NBA Finals in his NBA career and has won four titles with three different NBA teams. James appeared in eight consecutive NBA Finals from 2011 to 2018.

Beer also points out that 45 of the last 68 teams to win an NBA Championship featured Bill Russell, George Mikan, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, Larry Bird, Kobe Bryant or LeBron James. This represents 66% of the last 68 teams to win an NBA Championship, showing how important having one of the best players can be to a team.

Shaq Streak Still In Play: While one streak ends, there is another NBA Finals streak in play, pointed out by Lakeshowlife, a Fansided site.

Since 1983-1984, every NBA finals has featured one team with a former or current teammate of Shaquille O’Neal. The stat is impressive given that NBA teams only include 15 players on their roster and only two teams make the NBA Finals each year.

The streak is alive with three players still going in the NBA Playoffs that played with O’Neal at some point in their career.

Rajon Rondo (Clippers), Jeff Green (Nets) and Danny Green (76ers) all played with O’Neal and could make it to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Betting Odds: DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has updated odds on the NBA Champion as of Friday. The Nets are favored at +170. The Nets are followed by the Utah Jazz +320, Milwaukee Bucks +550 and Phoenix Suns (+600).

