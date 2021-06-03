CONCACAF Semifinal Of USA Vs. Honduras: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Pulisic Goal Props

The U.S. men’s soccer team faces a tough test in the CONCACAF Semifinal Thursday night against Honduras. Here is a guide to watching the soccer game and how to bet the match.

How to Watch: The CONCACAF semifinal between the U.S. and Honduras will air at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.

The game can be streamed on Paramount+, the streaming platform from ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA). Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO) and Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Hulu+Live will also offer the game.

The game will be followed by the other semifinal game between Mexico and Costa Rica.

Game Matchup: The U.S. men’s soccer team has enjoyed some recent success going 5-0-1 in six matches prior to a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in an international friendly.

During the six-game span, the U.S. outscored opponents 26-4.

The U.S. starting lineup for Thursday is likely to feature players in the “Big Five” leagues in Europe. The team welcomed back Christian Pulisic, who just won a Champions League with Chelsea.

Pulisic had four goals in 27 English Premier League games and two goals in 10 Champions League games during the current season.

The U.S. team faced some weaker opponents on its way to the semifinal and put on some impressive goal-scoring games with seven goals scored against Trinidad & Tobago, six goals against El Salvador, six goals against Panama and four goals against Jamaica.

ESPN calls Honduras a legitimate test for the U.S. team and also suggests that a defense-first strategy by Honduras could focus on a 0-0 game for as long as possible to frustrate and shut down the U.S. team.

Betting Odds: Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has the U.S. favored to win the matchup at -286. A win by Honduras pays +1000 and a tie (in regulation) pays +375.

Pulisic is likely to be a popular betting option and has several props available. Pulisic to score a goal is offered at +120. Pulsic to score the first goal and to score the last goal are both offered at +370. Bettors can wager on Pulisic to score in the first half at +275 and score in the second half at +275.

The game having more than 2.5 goals scored total is available at -124.

Bets to Watch: The U.S. should win the matchup and cover the -286 wager. A parlay option could be to set up the exciting final between the U.S. and Mexico, which would pay +103 if both win in regulation time.

Pulisic will be hungry for a goal and I think he gets one against Honduras. The easy bet option would be on an anytime goal offered at +120.

Given the defensive focus by Honduras, I also like Pulisic to score in the second half when the game is more opened up at +275.

(Photo by Emilio Garcia on Unsplash)