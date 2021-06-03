Best NBA Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks For June 3: Betting Big On The Portland Trailblazers

With only two NBA playoff games scheduled for tonight, there may not be a ton of players to choose from, but there is a ton of value.

We think we found that value, just like we did in yesterday’s article where we called out Tobias Harris and Rui Hachimura’s big games. Here is Benzinga’s best NBA daily fantasy lineup picks for June 3!

All player values are courtesy of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) with a $50,000 salary limit.

The Lineup

Point Guard: Damian Lillard ($10,300)

Damian Lillard might just be the coldest player in the entire NBA. Breaking the playoff record for threes in a game in game five while putting up 55 points and 10 rebounds, Dame is an absolute beast on the court. Game six might tip-off at 7:30 p.m., but it’s Dame Time.

Shooting Guard: Norman Powell ($6,000)

Norman Powell didn’t put up the greatest stat line in game five, but he still played 50 minutes and is averaging over 30 in the playoffs. The 18 ppg scorer in the regular season will try to recreate game four’s 29-point effort in a Portland elimination game.

Small Forward: LeBron James ($10,100)

All hail King James, the only player on the Lakers that decided to show up in game five. He's furious he might be eliminated in the first round for the first time in his career and will pull out all the stops to get the win tonight. I’m predicting a modest performance of at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a must-win game for the Lakers.

Power Forward: Jae Crowder ($4,900)

A solid contributor for the Suns, Jae Crowder will get good minutes in a game that the Suns desperately want to win. Crowder is having a good playoff run with averages of 10 points and five rebounds and with AD’s injury concerns, he should provide great value to any fantasy lineup.

Center: Robert Covington ($5,100)

In game five, RoCo finally showed up and put together a stat line befitting a player of his caliber. He had a 19 point double-double and will try his best to replicate that tonight as Portland tries to keep their season alive.

Guard: Austin Rivers ($4,500)

Since being acquired by the Denver Nuggets, Austin Rivers has played phenomenally, including an 18-point, seven-assist outburst in game five. Denver is deep in the backcourt, but coach Mike Malone has made it clear he wants Rivers on the court.

Forward: Mikal Bridges ($5,000)

Mikal Bridges has enjoyed a breakout season for Phoenix, but the season isn't over and Bridges knows that. He will do whatever he can to get the win tonight, including racking up great defensive stats.

Utility: Carmelo Anthony ($4,200)

Carmelo played clutch minutes in game five, showing coach Terry Stotts trusts him. This trust will be shown when Carmelo plays significant minutes in what may be his last chance to go to the finals.

Money Left Over: $100